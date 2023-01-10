DC fixes "Chakki Atta" retail price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday fixed maximum retail prices of "Chakki Atta" at Rs.75 per kilogram in the jurisdiction of district Hyderabad.

According to a notification, the DC while exercising powers conferred under section 3(2) A and section 6 of price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding Act 2005, has fixed retail price if Chakki flour at Rs.

75 per kg as per government quota allocated to Atta Chakkies and will revise after expiry of the quota.

The Assistant Commissioners/ Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Directors Bureau of Supply and Prices and District food Controller have been advised to ensure the above rates in the area of jurisdiction in order to control price hike and take strict action against the violators as per law/rules, the notification says.