UrduPoint.com

DC Fixes Fresh Milk Price For Public At Rs 190 Per Liter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC fixes fresh milk price for public at Rs 190 per liter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has revised the prices of milk for dairy farmers and retailers by increasing the official rate from Rs160 per liter to Rs190 per liter for the public.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the dairy farmers could sell milk to the retailers at the rate of Rs184 per liter.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices to implement the new prices and to take action against the violators. The new prices were based on rates worked out by the Sindh Livestock and Animal Husbandry Department.

According to the officials of the Department, the dairy farmers would earn a profit of Rs 8.77 while the retailers would earn Rs 6 per liter.

The Department had also suggested the milk price for eight other districts of Hyderabad division.

According to that suggested rate list, the retail price of milk in Matiari and Sujawal should be Rs172, Badin Rs164, Tando Muhammad Khan Rs 162, Jamshoro Rs 161, Tando Allahyar Rs 154, Dadu Rs 153 and Thatta Rs 150.

The milk is supposed to contain 6.5 percent fat per liter.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Price Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal From Fat

Recent Stories

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

36 seconds ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

46 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.