DC fixes fresh milk price for public at Rs 190 per liter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has revised the prices of milk for dairy farmers and retailers by increasing the official rate from Rs160 per liter to Rs190 per liter for the public.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the dairy farmers could sell milk to the retailers at the rate of Rs184 per liter.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices to implement the new prices and to take action against the violators. The new prices were based on rates worked out by the Sindh Livestock and Animal Husbandry Department.

According to the officials of the Department, the dairy farmers would earn a profit of Rs 8.77 while the retailers would earn Rs 6 per liter.

The Department had also suggested the milk price for eight other districts of Hyderabad division.

According to that suggested rate list, the retail price of milk in Matiari and Sujawal should be Rs172, Badin Rs164, Tando Muhammad Khan Rs 162, Jamshoro Rs 161, Tando Allahyar Rs 154, Dadu Rs 153 and Thatta Rs 150.

The milk is supposed to contain 6.5 percent fat per liter.