DC Fixes New Prices Of Essential Items

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DC fixes new prices of essential items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday issued a notification fixing the prices of basic edibles items.

According to the notification, Rice Super Basmati (old) New rate is Rs 235 per kg, Flour 20-kg bag Rs 1295, Flour 10-kg bag Rs 648, Daal Channa (thick) Rs 210 per kg and Daal Channa(bareek) Rs 200 per kg, Daal Mong(washed) Rs 208 per kg, Channa (white thick) Rs 280 per kg,Channa (white bareek) Rs 270 per kg,Channa black(thick) Rs 195 per kg,Channa black(bareek) Rs 205 per kg, Basin Rs 210 per kg while sugar will be sold in Rs 2 more per kg to mill rate.

Similarly,mutton price Rs 1200 per kg, beef Rs 600 per kg, tandoori roti 100 gram Rs 8 and simple naan (120 gram) Rs 10 while the price of milk Rs 100 per liter and yogurt Rs 110 per kg were fixed.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all Price Magistrates to ensure 100% implementation of fixed rates.

