DC Fixes Price Of Naan, Chapati
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 11:01 PM
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Hyderabad has fixed the price of naan at Rs 15 per 120 grams
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Hyderabad has fixed the price of naan at Rs 15 per 120 grams.
This action was taken under Section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiting and Hoarding Act.
He also set the price of Tandoori chapati at Rs.
10 per 100 grams and Tandoori Naan at Rs.24 per 180 grams.
DC directed all assistant commissioners, mukhtiarkars and assistant Director Bureau of Supply and prices
Hyderabad to pay surprise visits at their respective talukas and check the weightage of Tandoori naan,
Tandoori Chapati as per the rate and weight fixed above.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terroris ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successfu ..
DC fixes price of naan, chapati
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terrorists15 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successful operations against ..15 minutes ago
-
DC fixes price of naan, chapati15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis15 minutes ago
-
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases16 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed44 minutes ago
-
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP44 minutes ago
-
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers44 minutes ago
-
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development: Kakar44 minutes ago
-
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC44 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts in poverty alleviati ..44 minutes ago
-
All reservations regarding water distribution to be resolved through talks.: Dr Tariq44 minutes ago