DC fixes price of naan, chapati

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Hyderabad has fixed the price of naan at Rs 15 per 120 grams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Hyderabad has fixed the price of naan at Rs 15 per 120 grams.

This action was taken under Section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiting and Hoarding Act.

He also set the price of Tandoori chapati at Rs.

10 per 100 grams and Tandoori Naan at Rs.24 per 180 grams.

DC directed all assistant commissioners, mukhtiarkars and assistant Director Bureau of Supply and prices

Hyderabad to pay surprise visits at their respective talukas and check the weightage of Tandoori naan,

Tandoori Chapati as per the rate and weight fixed above.

APP/nsm