DC fixes prices of essential food items for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In order to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, has fixed prices for essential food items following a market survey and consultations with trader associations and the Consumer Association. A notification has been issued to enforce these prices.

According to the notification, the prices of pulses have been fixed as follows: Mash Dal at Rs. 390 per kg, Moong Dal (Grade 1) at Rs. 390 per kg, Moong Dal (Grade 2) at Rs. 345 per kg, Whole Moong at Rs. 330 per kg, Moong Dal with husk (KPK) at Rs. 350 per kg, Masoor Dal (Grade 1) at Rs. 260 per kg, Masoor Dal (Grade 2) at Rs. 250 per kg, Whole Masoor Dal (Grade 1) at Rs. 230 per kg, Chana Dal (Grade 1) at Rs. 280 per kg, and Chana Dal (Grade 2) at Rs. 260 per kg.

Other food item prices include: Large White Chickpeas (9mm) at Rs. 390 per kg, White Chickpeas (7mm) at Rs. 280 per kg, Black Chickpeas (Large) at Rs. 240 per kg, Small Chickpeas at Rs. 230 per kg, High-quality Sindh Chickpeas (7mm & 8mm) at Rs. 280 per kg, Besan (Grade 1) at Rs. 310 per kg, and Besan (Grade 2) at Rs. 260 per kg.

For rice, the notified prices are: New Super Kernel Basmati (Grade 1) at Rs. 280 per kg, Aged Super Kernel Basmati (Grade 1) at Rs. 320 per kg, Special Kernel (1121) Aged Grade 1 at Rs. 320 per kg, Special Kernel (1121) New Grade 1 at Rs. 280 per kg, Basmati 386 at Rs. 180 per kg, Super Kernel Broken Rice (Grade 1) at Rs. 230 per kg, and Sella Kainat (Grade 1) at Rs. 280 per kg. Other rice varieties include Kernel Basmati A Broken at Rs. 220 per kg, Irri-6 at Rs. 120 per kg, and Ponia 1121 Aged at Rs. 280 per kg.

Spices and condiments prices include: Longi Red Chili (Ungraded) at Rs. 800 per kg, Ground Red Chili at Rs. 800 per kg, Whole Coriander at Rs.

650 per kg, Ground Coriander at Rs. 680 per kg, Iranian White Cumin (Grade 1) at Rs. 1,600 per kg, Mixed Garam Masala at Rs. 2,400 per kg, and Chaat Masala at Rs. 200 per kg.

For meat and dairy products, the fixed prices are: Buffalo meat at Rs. 500 per kg, Cow meat at Rs. 1,000 per kg, Mutton at Rs. 1,800 per kg, Fresh milk at Rs. 200 per liter, and Yogurt at Rs. 240 per kg. The fish prices are: Fish (above 3 kg) at Rs. 600 per kg, Fish (below 2 kg) at Rs. 500 per kg, and Bagged Fish at Rs. 400 per kg.

For Ramadan-specific items, the following rates apply: Pakoras at Rs. 500 per kg, Aloo Samosa at Rs. 20 per piece, Keema Samosa at Rs. 30 per piece, Vegetable Rolls at Rs. 25 per piece, Chicken Samosa and Chicken Rolls at Rs. 40 per piece, and Pheni at Rs. 450 per kg.

The notification also specifies bread and naan prices: 80g Chapati at Rs. 10, 120g Tandoori Roti at Rs. 15, 130g Plain Naan at Rs. 20, and 130g Roghni Naan at Rs. 25. These prices take immediate effect.

According to the notification, sugar, wheat flour (roller mill and chakki flour), refined flour (maida), and semolina (sooji) will be sold at open market prices, while packaged goods such as tea, powdered milk, mustard oil, ghee, bottled water, and juices will be sold at the prices printed on their packaging. Meanwhile, live poultry, meat, fruits, vegetables, and eggs will be sold at rates determined by the market committee on a daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has urged traders to adhere to the fixed prices during Ramadan and has appealed to the public to purchase items at the official rates. Citizens are encouraged to report any violations or overpricing to the relevant authorities so that action can be taken against those charging higher prices.

