DC fixes prices of vegetables, fruits

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetables and fruits in Hyderabad district and directed its strict implementation.

According to notifications issued here on Monday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the government under relevant rules, fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect.

He also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places and strictly follow the fixed prices, failing which strict action will be taken against the violators.