UrduPoint.com

DC Fixes Wholesale/retail Prices Of Vegetable, Fruits

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetables and fruits in the jurisdiction of district Hyderabad and directed to strictly implement the same

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetables and fruits in the jurisdiction of district Hyderabad and directed to strictly implement the same.

According to notifications issued here on Tuesday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the Government fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect.

He also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to fix rate lists at their shops and strictly implement the prices failing which strict action would be taken against the violators.

