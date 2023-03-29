UrduPoint.com

DC Fixes Wholesale/retail Prices Of Vegetable, Fruits

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetables and fruits and directed to ensure its implementation.

According to notifications issued here, the DC while exercising powers given to him by the government directed to implement fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect.

He also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at their shops and strictly implement the prices.

Stern action would be taken against the violators, The DC added.

