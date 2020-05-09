DC for 100pc recovery of govt taxes before June

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulifqar Ali Kharral has directed officers of concerned departments to ensure 100 percent recovery of government taxes before closing month of June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulifqar Ali Kharral has directed officers of concerned departments to ensure 100 percent recovery of government taxes before closing month of June.

According to a directive issued here on Saturday by deputy commissioner office, DC said that recovery of government taxes much needed to stable country's economy. He urged citizens to ensure payment of their pending dues and warned officers concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He also directed to recovery of pending rent of government buildings before start of June.

He directed revenue department to visit field on daily basis for recovery of Abiana from farmers.

The DC Zulifqar Ali Kharral directed price control magistrates to pay special focus on rates of commodities and launch comprehensive crack down against profiteers. Shopkeepers must be directed to display price lists at prominent places of their shops, he added.