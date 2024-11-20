Open Menu

DC For Accelerated Work On Uplift Projects In Darra Adam Khel

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on uplift projects in the merged Tehsil Dara Adam Khel, adjacent to District Kohat and ensure completion of work within the given time lines.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force formed for the merged districts held at the district level here on Wednesday. The meeting, beside others, was also attended by the authorities concerned of the district administration, Kohat Police, Pak Army, education, Health, C&W and relevant departments and institutions.

The meeting discussed in detail the new, ongoing and proposed developmental projects of the merged Tehsil Darra Adam Khel, adjacent to Koha district, as well as the future action plan.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat gave clear directions that each department and institution should prepare and submit its report and future action plan according to the timeline.

He declared that no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of the decisions taken at the meeting and its full implementation will be ensured at all costs.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram also visited Dar- ul-Amaan and Shelter Home where he was given a detailed presentation by the District Officer Social Welfare and Manager Dar-ul-Amaan Kohat Amjad Afridi about the mandate and services of the institutions respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat on this occasion also checked the attendance, cleanliness, menu and other related facilities and directed the authorities concerned to provide maximum relief to the deserving persons as per the commitment of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

