DC for accelerating corona vaccination process

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday expressed annoyance over officials of health, education and other relevant departments over the slow process of corona vaccination and not achieving targets from educational institutions.

He said that despite clear instructions as compared to other districts, Shaheed Benazirabad remained below target.

DC said that officials involved in the slow process of vaccination would face legal action. He instructed all concerned departments to speed up the process of vaccination and utilize all resources to achieve the stipulated target on a daily basis and submit the report at the Deputy Commissioner office daily.

Deputy Commissioner instructed all Assistant Commissioners to bind administrations of all universities, schools and colleges to demand vaccination certificates from students at the time of admission or refuse admission.

He said that apart from students, the general public shall also be conditionally linked with vaccination cards while providing government faculties.

He directed officials of all education departments to submit lists of male and female students falling in the vaccination age so that the health department could form teams for vaccination at educational institutions on the basis of this information.

DC directed all Assistant Commissioners to form teams comprising officials of departments of revenue, health, police and secretaries of related union councils for vaccination of each person in their respective areas and also keep an eye on the vaccination process personally.

Briefing the occasion District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that so far 387 students of 11 colleges were vaccinated while more than 4,88000 persons were vaccinated that comes to 50% of the target.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Wesar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, all assistant Commissioners and officials of health and education departments.