DC for accelerating surveillance activities to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday directed officials of the district health authority and other departments to expedite surveillance activities to control dengue.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, the DC directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Amir directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan to prevent the spread of dengue larvae.

The DC said that necessary medicines along with the latest equipment have been provided to the health department.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that surveillance to check the breeding of larvae is underway in the district, while indoor and outdoor surveillance have been completed in the areas of Faizabad, Shamasabad, Gulshan Dadan Khan, Mehmoodabad and Pandora.

She advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae are found in their houses.