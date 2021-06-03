UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Accelerating Surveillance Activities To Control Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:28 PM

DC for accelerating surveillance activities to control dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday directed officials of the district health authority and other departments to expedite surveillance activities to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday directed officials of the district health authority and other departments to expedite surveillance activities to control dengue.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, the DC directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Amir directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan to prevent the spread of dengue larvae.

The DC said that necessary medicines along with the latest equipment have been provided to the health department.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that surveillance to check the breeding of larvae is underway in the district, while indoor and outdoor surveillance have been completed in the areas of Faizabad, Shamasabad, Gulshan Dadan Khan, Mehmoodabad and Pandora.

She advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae are found in their houses.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Faizabad Gulshan From

Recent Stories

Watchdog Sounds Alarm Over Facial Recognition Tech ..

4 minutes ago

Vietnam's Suspicious Coronavirus Variant Not Hybri ..

4 minutes ago

Child Rights labour survey to be completed this ye ..

4 minutes ago

'Kidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program a unique model ..

4 minutes ago

983 coronavirus patients recovered

9 minutes ago

Exhibition at Alhamra to celebrate 70th anniversar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.