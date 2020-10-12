UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Accelerating Work Over Ongoing Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:02 PM

DC for accelerating work over ongoing development schemes

Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed PTCL, Sui Gas, Public Health, Municipal Committee and all other related departments to immediately finalize their ongoing development schemes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed PTCL, Sui Gas, Public Health, Municipal Committee and all other related departments to immediately finalize their ongoing development schemes.

While chairing a meeting held to discuss reconstruction of roads in the district and carrying on other development schemes, the DC said that no departments would be allowed to dig newly constructed roads for laying down pipes or sewerage lines.

He instructed officials of Municipal and public health to immediately conclude their ongoing schemes regarding potable water and drainage so that the work of reconstruction shall commence and problems erupting due to damaged roads, shall be resolved for free flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sui Gas Water Traffic All PTCL

Recent Stories

Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at ..

8 minutes ago

World's Largest Vivid Pink Diamond From Russia to ..

8 minutes ago

ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Ope ..

8 minutes ago

Facebook to ban Holocaust denial content

8 minutes ago

Belarus threatens to fire on anti-Lukashenko prote ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.