DC for accelerating work over ongoing development schemes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed PTCL, Sui Gas, Public Health, Municipal Committee and all other related departments to immediately finalize their ongoing development schemes.

While chairing a meeting held to discuss reconstruction of roads in the district and carrying on other development schemes, the DC said that no departments would be allowed to dig newly constructed roads for laying down pipes or sewerage lines.

He instructed officials of Municipal and public health to immediately conclude their ongoing schemes regarding potable water and drainage so that the work of reconstruction shall commence and problems erupting due to damaged roads, shall be resolved for free flow of traffic.