DC for achieving 100% target of anti polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed that strenuous efforts should be made to achieve 100 percent target of ongoing anti polio campaign as per the microplan.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that no child up to the age of five years should remain without vaccine drops. In this connection, the polio teams should perform their duties honestly and diligently. He directed the health officers to ensure presence of polio teams at transport stands, railway stations and other public places so that all children travelling with their parents or family elders could be vaccinated.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that surprise checking of implementation on anti polio campaign would continue and the concerned area in-charge would be held responsible for shortcomings.

During the meeting, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad gave a briefing about implementation and monitoring of the campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General M. Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra,�representative of World Health Organization and officials from various departments were also present in the meeting.