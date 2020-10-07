DC for achieving 100% target of anti polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed for achieving 100% target of anti polio drive and said no negligence would be tolerated in this connection.

He was chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review anti polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, assistant commissioners and others were also present.

The DC said that during catch-up days, polio teams should go door-to-door and complete targets of vaccinating those children who were left due to any reason.

He said that guest children should also be administered vaccine drops andurged assistant commissioner Sadar and the secretary RTA to visit General Bus Standregularly and closely monitor the campaign.