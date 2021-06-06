DC for achieving recovery targets by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the revenue officers to achieve recovery targets by June 30, 2021.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, he reviewed recovery performance of revenue staff and directed them to accelerate efforts for accomplishing recovery targets in all heads.

He also directed the revenue officers to complete revenue record from all aspects.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of revenuerecovery drive so that targets could be achieved during the current fiscal year.