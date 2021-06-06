UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Achieving Recovery Targets By June 30

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

DC for achieving recovery targets by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the revenue officers to achieve recovery targets by June 30, 2021.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, he reviewed recovery performance of revenue staff and directed them to accelerate efforts for accomplishing recovery targets in all heads.

He also directed the revenue officers to complete revenue record from all aspects.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure strict monitoring of revenuerecovery drive so that targets could be achieved during the current fiscal year.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

DC reviews Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme

3 minutes ago

Gauff 'dreams big, aims higher' at French Open

3 minutes ago

'Space narrowing' for temporary Iran nuclear agree ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA announces last date for registration in film ..

3 minutes ago

Malta reports no new Covid cases

3 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.