DC for achieving targets of immunization campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the Health department to achieve targets of immunization campaign and submit its monthly report regularly.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of Health department teams regarding "Expanded Program for Immunization Campaign".

District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed and others were also present in the meeting.

He said that scope of awareness program should be further expanded to make the parents aware about usefulness and importance of immunization to their children.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to achieve 100% targets in the outreach program.