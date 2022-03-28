UrduPoint.com

DC For Achieving Targets Of Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

DC for achieving targets of wheat procurement

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting to review targets of wheat procurement in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting to review targets of wheat procurement in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Qamar, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Central Chairman Kisan board Pakistan Jam Huzur Bakhsh, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Chandar, Assistant Commissioners from all over the district, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, and Assistant food Controllers from all over the district, Secretary Market Committee.

The deputy commissioner said the wheat procurement target should be achieved.

He said that seating arrangements for visiting farmers at the wheat procurement centers, excellent sanitation arrangements, supply of clean drinking water, and displaying of panaflexes should be ensured.

The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2200 per 40 kilograms this year. He said that 29 wheat procurement centers have been set up in the district. He said that wheat procurement centers have been set up at Kudwala, Taillwala, Shahiwala, Qila Derawar, and Jhok Panwar in the pre-harvest areas of the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Bahawalpur Price Market All From Wheat

Recent Stories

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawal ..

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

6 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

6 minutes ago
 PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheik ..

PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheikh Rashid

6 minutes ago
 Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>