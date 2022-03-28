DC for achieving targets of wheat procurement

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting to review targets of wheat procurement in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting to review targets of wheat procurement in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Qamar, DFC Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed, Central Chairman Kisan board Pakistan Jam Huzur Bakhsh, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Chandar, Assistant Commissioners from all over the district, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, and Assistant food Controllers from all over the district, Secretary Market Committee.

The deputy commissioner said the wheat procurement target should be achieved.

He said that seating arrangements for visiting farmers at the wheat procurement centers, excellent sanitation arrangements, supply of clean drinking water, and displaying of panaflexes should be ensured.

The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2200 per 40 kilograms this year. He said that 29 wheat procurement centers have been set up in the district. He said that wheat procurement centers have been set up at Kudwala, Taillwala, Shahiwala, Qila Derawar, and Jhok Panwar in the pre-harvest areas of the district.