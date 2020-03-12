UrduPoint.com
DC For Action Against Butchers Slaughtering Underage Animals

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

DC for action against butchers slaughtering underage animals

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan has directed all assistant commissioners and district directors livestock to take action against butchers slaughtering underage calves and selling the same in the name of mutton

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan has directed all assistant commissioners and district directors livestock to take action against butchers slaughtering underage calves and selling the same in the name of mutton.

In compliance of the directive of, Assistant Commissioner Samar Bagh, Tariq Hussain during wee hours on Thursday raided private slaughter house at Torr Camp Munda where underage animals were being slaughtered.

The AC arrested all the butchers and imposed heavy fines on them.

Some of the butchers were sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rahimullah, District Director Livestock inspected slaughter house Timergara and inspected age and health of the animal and cleanliness condition.

He directed the slaughter house administration to strictly abide by the rules prescribed for animal slaughter and keep the environment of the slaughter house clean.

He also warned of stern action in case of violation.

