DC For Action Against Encroachments, Illegal Excavation Near Banks Of River Swat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC for action against encroachments, illegal excavation near banks of River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, Rehan Khattak chairing a meeting of District Performance Review Committee Thursday directed strict action against encroachment and illegal excavation near banks of River Swat.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Anwar-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioners and concerned officials of district administration.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of administrative machinery, he directed to further improve service delivery and efficiency for maximum facilitation of masses.

He also directed indiscriminate action encroachments and give a time frame of one week to clear areas of illegally erected structures.

The DC directed action against illegal crush-plants and excavation of sand and gravel from the banks of River Swat.

Deputy Commissioner also directed timely action on complaints filed on Citizen Portal and holding of 'khuli katcheries' for maximum public facilitation.

More Stories From Pakistan

