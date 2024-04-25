Open Menu

DC For Action Against Fake, Intoxicated Drugs Manufacturers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

DC for action against fake, intoxicated drugs manufacturers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer Thursday directed officers concerned to tighten noose around the mafia involved in manufacturing fake and intoxicated drugs by launching a comprehensive crackdown against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer Thursday directed officers concerned to tighten noose around the mafia involved in manufacturing fake and intoxicated drugs by launching a comprehensive crackdown against them.

Presiding over a meeting of drug quality control board here, the deputy commissioner said that the mafia involved in putting public lives on risk just for the purpose of their personal gains would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that stern action would be taken against the mafia involved in manufacturing fake and intoxicated drugs and also the people involved in selling these prohibited medicines.

The DC directed drug inspectors to started checking of drugs at all medical stores.

He asked them to check drug license of medicine manufacturing companies and dealers in the district.

He ordered drug inspectors to bound medical stores to maintain record of cold chain and expired medicines at their stores.

The drug quality control board sent various cases to courts against medical stores and companies over drugs act violations for further legal action.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faisal Qaisarani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Drugs All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

6 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

8 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

8 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

8 minutes ago
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

8 minutes ago
 Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

7 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

14 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

14 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

14 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan