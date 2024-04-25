DC For Action Against Fake, Intoxicated Drugs Manufacturers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer Thursday directed officers concerned to tighten noose around the mafia involved in manufacturing fake and intoxicated drugs by launching a comprehensive crackdown against them.
Presiding over a meeting of drug quality control board here, the deputy commissioner said that the mafia involved in putting public lives on risk just for the purpose of their personal gains would not be tolerated at any cost.
He said that stern action would be taken against the mafia involved in manufacturing fake and intoxicated drugs and also the people involved in selling these prohibited medicines.
The DC directed drug inspectors to started checking of drugs at all medical stores.
He asked them to check drug license of medicine manufacturing companies and dealers in the district.
He ordered drug inspectors to bound medical stores to maintain record of cold chain and expired medicines at their stores.
The drug quality control board sent various cases to courts against medical stores and companies over drugs act violations for further legal action.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faisal Qaisarani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
