DC For Action Against Hoarders Of Urea Fertilizer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi directed officials to launch crackdown against persons involved in creating shortage of Urea fertilizers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi directed officials to launch crackdown against persons involved in creating shortage of Urea fertilizers.

According to official sources Agha Zaheer Abas ordered, while chairing a meeting of District Agriculture Task Force Committee on Wednesday in his office, Sherazi stated that agriculture was mainstay of country's economy.

The increase in agricultural productivity will not only improve financial condition of the farmers but strengthen country's economy.

He also sought performance report of agriculture task force.

He directed officials concerned to depute teams to tightened noose around the fertilizer hoards and profiteers. Sale of registered pesticides should be ensured so that the farmers could get bumper production by using quality pesticides.

The agriculture department have imposed fine Rs 20 million on sale of fake pesticides he added. He also directed officials to submit correct data otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

