DC For Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC for action against illegal housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir ordered officials to launch action against illegal housing schemes and commercialization.

Joint working committees consisted of MDA, Municipal Corporation and District Council have been formed.

DC expressed these views while presiding over District Planning and Design Committee meeting here on Monday.

MDA, District Council and Municipal Corporation officials gave briefing.

He said that the infrastructure of the city would be expanded as per the master plan.

Umer said that the agriculture and gardens will be protected by allocating site development zones.

He directed to control the bogus commercial activities for the protection of gardens and agricultural areas.

He further asked to pay special consideration on agriculture areas during approval of new housing colonies.

