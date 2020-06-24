UrduPoint.com
DC For Action Against Illegal Mills, Slaughter Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Food Authority for registration of cases against the owners of illegal and unregistered pulses mills and slaughter houses across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Food Authority for registration of cases against the owners of illegal and unregistered pulses mills and slaughter houses across the district.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Anti-adulteration Task Force.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Local Government Dr. Chaudhry Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Director Operations Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Sohail, Security Inspector Fazal Qadir, Assistant Secretary Cantonment board Bilal Mazhar, District Food Controller Sufiyan Asif Awan and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner said that the adulteration mafia was a criminal and concerned departments should make sincere efforts to control them, adding that the adulteration centers should be sealed to stop selling of substandard pulses and meat.

During the meeting, the Deputy Director Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Sohail said that during the anti-adulteration campaign, the authority had fined owners of 394 shops Rs.4.5 million during 3475 raids while 42 centers had been sealed, similarly 36 persons were stopped from doing business. FIR was registered against five persons and substandard food items worth Rs. 3.6 million were disposed of. He said that 27 acres of vegetables irrigated with polluted water were destroyed.

The meeting termed the irrigation of vegetables with polluted water as killing of human lives and the Deputy Commissioner said that FIRs should be registered against such farmers.

