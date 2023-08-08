Open Menu

DC For Action Against Illegal Wagon Stands

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC for action against illegal wagon stands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir ordered a crackdown against illegal wagon stands, here on Tuesday.

He instructed this while chairing a meeting attended by officials of the Regional Transport Authority.

The deputy commissioner maintained that the wagon stands lying on sui gas pipeline should be shifted to some other places.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin also presented some new cases for approval of some new wagon stands.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the officers to launch a crackdown against encroachers. On this occasion, the deputy commissioner also gave approval for some uplift schemes.

Related Topics

Sui Gas

Recent Stories

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulat ..

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulations of healthcare professions

10 minutes ago
 Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, ..

Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, says remarkable growth achieve ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar held to inform people about benefits of br ..

Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health s ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

4 minutes ago
 First Lady urges inclusive education for Different ..

First Lady urges inclusive education for Differently-Abled Children

4 minutes ago
 West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability ..

West Increasingly 'Sober' About Ukraine's Ability to Retake Territory - Reports

4 minutes ago
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit ..

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit Armenian Village Near Lachin C ..

16 minutes ago
 More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

40 minutes ago
 PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nat ..

PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed intern ..

16 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

55 minutes ago
 Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Fal ..

Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Falls to 30%, 32% in June - Bank ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan