DC for action against illegal wagon stands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir ordered a crackdown against illegal wagon stands, here on Tuesday.

He instructed this while chairing a meeting attended by officials of the Regional Transport Authority.

The deputy commissioner maintained that the wagon stands lying on sui gas pipeline should be shifted to some other places.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin also presented some new cases for approval of some new wagon stands.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the officers to launch a crackdown against encroachers. On this occasion, the deputy commissioner also gave approval for some uplift schemes.