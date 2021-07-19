UrduPoint.com
DC For Action Against Overpricing, Hoarding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday said all-out efforts would be made to end overpricing and hoarding from the district and Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field to yield results.

The deputy commissioner made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Khichi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said the sale of all food items at fixed prices and availability of flour in the market at fixed prices should be ensured.

The price lists of all food items should be displayed properly so that consumers do not face any difficulty during purchasing.

The meeting was briefed that 1152 shops, stalls, carts, markets and other business points were visited from July 10 to July 19.

During this period, violations were found in 299 places. Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 110,400 on the spot. Cases were filed against 43 persons, 54 persons were arrested and 2 shops were sealed.

