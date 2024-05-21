Open Menu

DC For Action Against The Illegal Gas Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that ordered all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take action against the illegal Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) decanting in their respective tehsils while the civil defence staff will assist them in this regard.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of local authorities of the district administration and local government here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of four tehsils and heads of municipal committees.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the local officials of the local government to speed up the process of collection of service charges under the “Suthra Punjab Program” and not to allow heaps of garbage along the main roads.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to provide immediate state land for garbage transfer stations, enclaves and landfill sites in the vicinity of Municipal Committees.

He directed official concerned to form special teams for redressal of complaints related to municipal services and after morning daily meeting, send them to the field and get feedback from them.

