DC for action against transporters over extra charging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed RTA to initiate strict action against transporters involved in charging extra fare from citizens.

Taking action on the repeated complaints of charging extra fare from passengers here on Saturday, deputy commissioner directed Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin to ensure all possible steps for providing maximum relief to passengers.

He said that bus and wagon owners must be directed to charge fixed fare from passengers.

In this connection, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin hold a meeting with transporters and directed them to operate only registered vehicles at their stands.

He said that strict action would be taken against transporters if found involved in facilitating other vehicles at their stands.

He said that transporters would be responsible for security of luggage of passengers at their terminals. He warned transporters to avoid using LPG cylinder and sub-standard CNG cylinders in their vehicles otherwise they would face strict legal action.

Secretary RTA said that contractors of parking stand at terminals would not be allowed to charge extra rent at parking stands.He directed transporters to close all illegal diesel agencies from their stands and ensure best cleanliness arrangements at terminals.