DC for action against unapproved housing schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir directed officers concerned to register cases against unapproved housing schemes.

He issues these directions while chairing a meeting regarding illegal housing societies at his office here on Thursday.

He ordered ADCR Javaria Maqbool to take action against unapproved housing schemesand also advertise in newspapers. He added that relevant departments should also take speedyaction against unapproved housing schemes.