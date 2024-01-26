Open Menu

DC For Action Against Underage, Unlicensed Drivers

Published January 26, 2024

DC for action against underage, unlicensed drivers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that legal action should be taken against unlicensed and underage drivers and also against those who drive their vehicles at high speed. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other related institutions should play an active role.

He issued these instructions during the meeting held in the committee room of his office. In the meeting, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, Manager Dive Bus Service Abdullah Abbasi, DFO Forest Khalid Javed, SDO Highways Irfan Abbas, National Highway Motor Police Officer Aamir Shehzad, Traffic Police and other concerned department officers were also present.

DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that effective measures should be taken to control the accidents and traffic signs should be installed on the roads. He said that teams comprising officials from the Excise Department, RTA Secretary, and Traffic Police should be formed to take action against unregistered vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima informed about the measures related to the protection from accidents. She said that legal action is being taken against workshops that modify the bodies of motorcycles, rickshaws, and tri-wheelers illegally. The process of registration of three-wheeler vehicles has also started.

