DC For Action Against Underage, Unlicensed Drivers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that legal action should be taken against unlicensed and underage drivers and also against those who drive their vehicles at high speed. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other related institutions should play an active role
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that legal action should be taken against unlicensed and underage drivers and also against those who drive their vehicles at high speed. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority, Punjab Highways Police, Traffic Police, and other related institutions should play an active role.
He issued these instructions during the meeting held in the committee room of his office. In the meeting, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, Manager Dive Bus Service Abdullah Abbasi, DFO Forest Khalid Javed, SDO Highways Irfan Abbas, National Highway Motor Police Officer Aamir Shehzad, Traffic Police and other concerned department officers were also present.
DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that effective measures should be taken to control the accidents and traffic signs should be installed on the roads. He said that teams comprising officials from the Excise Department, RTA Secretary, and Traffic Police should be formed to take action against unregistered vehicles.
Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima informed about the measures related to the protection from accidents. She said that legal action is being taken against workshops that modify the bodies of motorcycles, rickshaws, and tri-wheelers illegally. The process of registration of three-wheeler vehicles has also started.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra4 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat17 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct19 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day19 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days16 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident19 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects16 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..49 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki50 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed50 minutes ago