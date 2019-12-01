UrduPoint.com
DC For Action On Forced Labor From Children:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul has ordered the administration that action should be taken against those who take forced labor from children.

Addressing a meeting of vigilance committee here on the deputy commissioner Asia Gul said that forced labor from children was the humiliation of human being and a stigma for the society.

She said that the owner and the employee should say No to forced Labor adding that they should play positive role in the progress of independent and prosper society.

Deputy Commissioner has directed for making sure the arrangements of education and training to the children of Kiln workers so as they could be useful citizens of the country in the future.

Asia Gul also directed the officers of social Security for providing health facilities and free of cost medicines to the laborers at their threshold by setting up medical camp, she said and added that for making sure the registration of workers and Laborer working at private institutions and 436 Brick Factories.

Briefing the meeting Assistant Director Labor Omar Arslan said that ID Cards of 2300 out of total 8000 laborers have been released adding that 363 children of Kiln laborers were getting education at 12 school in the district whereas 1050 children have been given admission in Formal Schools in the district.

