DC for addressing blocked NICs in Musakhail

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain Retired Juma Dad Mandukhai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to address blocked National Identity Cards ( NICs) issues in Musakhail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain Retired Juma Dad Mandukhai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to address blocked National Identity Cards ( NICs) issues in Musakhail.

Superintendent of Police, Assistant Director NADRA, In-charge Special Branch, representative IB and representative CD participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed review was made regarding block 60 ID cards in NADRA. As, 08 block ID card holders appeared in the committee and presented their records. 52 people did not present during the meeting. The decision was taken in the meeting, one last notice/opportunity would be given to those who did not appear,