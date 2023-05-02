UrduPoint.com

DC For Addressing Genuine Reservations Over Ongoing Census

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:19 PM

DC for addressing genuine reservations over ongoing census

Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday said all the genuine reservations over the ongoing census raised by the sections of society would be addressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday said all the genuine reservations over the ongoing census raised by the sections of society would be addressed.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said the Census was an important task which was rapidly going on in the district.

However, few circles of the society shown their reservations over it, he added.

He said the due resources for the district would be got approved from the governments after counting the real population of the district.

He rejected the rumours about reduction in seats of national and provincial assemblies of Dera Ismail Khan.

The deputy commissioner said that he would play role with the support of people for the development and prosperity of the district.

During the census, it was the national responsibility of every citizen to register their correct information.

On this occasion, Chief Statistical Officer Ehsan Ullah Khan and District Census Officer/Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad were also present on this occasion.

About the salaries of TMA and WASA and other issues, the DC said he has raised these important issues before the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary for the resolution. He hoped that the issue of funds would be resolved on permanent basis after the next budget.

About the issues related to electricity, he said Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams were continuing their operations against direct hooks, adding, the cases would be registered against the people involved in electricity theft and direct hooks on main lines.

He directed that the authorities concerned of PESCO should compile a detailed report about the shortage of electricity transformers so that this problem could be raised before the PESCO authorities in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Budget Company Dera Ismail Khan Media All From PESCO

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

16 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

16 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

16 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

16 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.