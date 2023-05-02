DC for addressing genuine reservations over ongoing census

Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday said all the genuine reservations over the ongoing census raised by the sections of society would be addressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday said all the genuine reservations over the ongoing census raised by the sections of society would be addressed.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said the Census was an important task which was rapidly going on in the district.

However, few circles of the society shown their reservations over it, he added.

He said the due resources for the district would be got approved from the governments after counting the real population of the district.

He rejected the rumours about reduction in seats of national and provincial assemblies of Dera Ismail Khan.

The deputy commissioner said that he would play role with the support of people for the development and prosperity of the district.

During the census, it was the national responsibility of every citizen to register their correct information.

On this occasion, Chief Statistical Officer Ehsan Ullah Khan and District Census Officer/Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad were also present on this occasion.

About the salaries of TMA and WASA and other issues, the DC said he has raised these important issues before the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary for the resolution. He hoped that the issue of funds would be resolved on permanent basis after the next budget.

About the issues related to electricity, he said Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams were continuing their operations against direct hooks, adding, the cases would be registered against the people involved in electricity theft and direct hooks on main lines.

He directed that the authorities concerned of PESCO should compile a detailed report about the shortage of electricity transformers so that this problem could be raised before the PESCO authorities in Peshawar.