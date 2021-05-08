DC for administer strict lockdown after 6 pm in Sanghar

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Saturday directed all Assistant Commissioners to administer strict lockdown after 6 pm and Pak Army could be called when needed

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Saturday directed all Assistant Commissioners to administer strict lockdown after 6 pm and Pak Army could be called when needed. In a statement issued from his office DC directed relevant officials to pay a visit to markets and review the situation and impose strict lockdown.

He said that in this regard Army and Rangers have put on standby to assist district administration to implement lockdown.

He asked people to act on precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and confine themselves at homes He warned to take strict action against shopkeepers violating SOPs.