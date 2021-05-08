UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Administer Strict Lockdown After 6 Pm In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:54 PM

DC for administer strict lockdown after 6 pm in Sanghar

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Saturday directed all Assistant Commissioners to administer strict lockdown after 6 pm and Pak Army could be called when needed

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Saturday directed all Assistant Commissioners to administer strict lockdown after 6 pm and Pak Army could be called when needed. In a statement issued from his office DC directed relevant officials to pay a visit to markets and review the situation and impose strict lockdown.

He said that in this regard Army and Rangers have put on standby to assist district administration to implement lockdown.

He asked people to act on precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and confine themselves at homes He warned to take strict action against shopkeepers violating SOPs.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Visit Sanghar Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.