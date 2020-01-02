UrduPoint.com
DC For Administering Polio Drops To The Rest Of 1571 Children In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:46 PM

DC for administering polio drops to the rest of 1571 children in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdulllah Nayyer Sheikh has ordered health authorities to administer polio drops to the rest of 1571 children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdulllah Nayyer Sheikh has ordered health authorities to administer polio drops to the rest of 1571 children.

Addressing a Review meeting of Anti Polio Drive here on Thursday the deputy commissioner directed the health authorities for making sure the elimination of Polio virus and to administer the drops to the remaining 1571 children who were left during polio drive between 16 to 20 December.

Meeting was attended by EDO health Dr. Sami Ullah, DHO Dr. Riaz Dr. Suhail Asghar Qazi, representative UNO; Deputy DHOs and other concerned officers.

DHO Dr. Suhail Asghar Qazi briefed the meeting that in previous anti polio drive in comparison of target of 629917 children 654668 children were administrated polio drops that was 104% of the real target whereas 1517 children rationed left because they were out of city during the drive.

The meeting was further told that 184remaining children belong to Bhera Tehsil, 154 from Bhalwal, 134 from Kotmomin, 139 from Sahiwal, 660 from Sargodha, 88 from Shahpur while 212 children belong to Sillanwali Tehsil.

Polio teams have been set up to administer polio drops to the rest of 1517 children, he added.

