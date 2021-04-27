DC for adopting precautionary measures to combat Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon presided over a meeting here on Tuesday at Darbar Hall regarding implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Among others SSP Shahjahan, ADC (1) Rabi Muhammad Shah, all Assistant Commissioners, DHO Dr.

Alahdad Rathore, Deputy Director Social welfare Saroop Chand Malhi, Pakistan Army Colonel Hashmatullah, Captain Arsalan, DEO Dawarko Mal, representatives of social welfare organizations, PPHI, HIS and relevant officers attended the meeting.

DC said that the third wave of coronavirus was very harmful which could only be controlled through strict implementation on SOPs and maintaining social distancing.