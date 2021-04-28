DC for adopting preventive measures against COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that government hospitals in Faisalabad were facing burden of corona patients, therefore, the people should adopt preventive measures which were imperative for the protection of their own and their dear ones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that government hospitals in Faisalabad were facing burden of corona patients, therefore, the people should adopt preventive measures which were imperative for the protection of their own and their dear ones.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee held on Wednesday in which SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Major Ali from Pak Army and others participated.

The Deputy Commissioner told the meeting about current situation of third wave of coronavirus. He said precautionary measures as well as implementation of anti-corona SOPs were utmost necessary to control the virus.

He appealed to the people to stay home mostly in addition to use face mask while going out. He said, "We should prove ourselves as a responsible citizens because precaution is the only way to save from coronavirus." District administration was also using all sources of publicity in this regard, he added.

He said that the mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be offered on the bare floor with implementation of anti-corona SOPs.

He said that district administration would maintain close liaison with the religious scholars and would always welcome their suggestions. He also paid tribute to the exemplary cooperation and active role of the members of the peace committees especially during the corona situation.

Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rasheed and other Ulema appreciated the administration's steps to save citizens from coronavirus and assured their full cooperation to implement the SOPs.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to the Clock Tower and checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs. He asked the traders to make cooperation otherwise strict action would be taken over their non-compliance.