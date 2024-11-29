DC For Adopting Zero Tolerance Against Violating Smog Rules In District
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal on Friday directed to take urgent measure to control smog and adopt zero tolerance policy against violations of rules in that regard.
While chairing a meeting, he said air situations of three tehsils were being monitored on daily basis to control the air pollution.
He directed to launch campaigns through media and other forums to make aware the people about the bad effects of the smog.
The authorities were monitoring industrial units, brisk kilns, and roads strictly to control the air pollution and strict actions were being taken on the violations.
Additional Deputy Commissioners, Rana Muhammad Umar, Talha Saeed, Assistant Commissioners, Shazia Rehman, Sadia Jamal, Shams ur Rehman and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Afghan national among two robbers killed in encounter1 second ago
-
Grenade attack leaves child dead, six injured in Mohmand34 seconds ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two37 seconds ago
-
UN must take steps to stop Palestinians genocide: CM Murad40 seconds ago
-
VC distributes PM's appreciation letters among Youths44 seconds ago
-
2500-kg dead chicken wasted21 minutes ago
-
Indian police attach properties of 13 more Kashmiris in Kishtwar amid rising crackdown31 minutes ago
-
Smog, dry weather sparks virus diseases31 minutes ago
-
SALU observed International Solidarity Day with Palestine31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi announces "Governor Football Cup"31 minutes ago
-
Grand jirga agrees to make travel secure on Kohat-Hangu road41 minutes ago
-
Six chikungunya cases reported from Shamshatoo Camp41 minutes ago