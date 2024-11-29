Open Menu

DC For Adopting Zero Tolerance Against Violating Smog Rules In District

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC for adopting zero tolerance against violating smog rules in district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal on Friday directed to take urgent measure to control smog and adopt zero tolerance policy against violations of rules in that regard.

While chairing a meeting, he said air situations of three tehsils were being monitored on daily basis to control the air pollution.

He directed to launch campaigns through media and other forums to make aware the people about the bad effects of the smog.

The authorities were monitoring industrial units, brisk kilns, and roads strictly to control the air pollution and strict actions were being taken on the violations.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Rana Muhammad Umar, Talha Saeed, Assistant Commissioners, Shazia Rehman, Sadia Jamal, Shams ur Rehman and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

