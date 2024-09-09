Open Menu

DC For Afforestation, Beautification Of Bahawalpur

September 09, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar chaired a meeting in his office to review measures taken for beautification and cleanliness of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that all tehsils should play an active role in cleanliness, large-scale afforestation, and the beautification and decoration of the city. He said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority should work effectively to make the city green and carry out the pruning and watering of plants along the greenbelts and roads.

He directed that the attendance of the field staff be ensured, and the officers of the relevant departments should ensure effective monitoring of cleanliness and decoration matters. The meeting was attended by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Director Arts Council Mian Ateeq Ahmed, and other relevant officers.

