DC for all necessary steps to be taken to deal with corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Sunday directed the health department to take all necessary steps to deal with COVID-1 and warned for strict action in case of any negligence.

He was addressing a review meeting held to deal with the Corona Virus which was attended by ADC Syed Shahbaz Naqvi, Director Health Dr. Rana Abdullah, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and others officers concerned.

The DC directed to the Director health to make sure the availability of Masks and gloves at the Medical stores. An FIR should be filed against the owners of medical stores who sales medicine on high prices.

He also directed to ensure availability of other essential supplies, including ventilators and masks at hospitals.

He directed the health department to prepare special teams of doctors and Para-medical staff for performing duties round the clock to deal with the Corona virus. The private hospital should also take steps to allocate wards for the patients of corona virus, he added.

The deputy commissioner directed to launch a campaign on social, print and electronic media to raise awareness of the corona virus and conduct banner, penafilax for the awareness about precautionary measure regarding corona virus throughout the District.

In meeting Director Health services gave briefing regarding the corona virus to the participants.