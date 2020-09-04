UrduPoint.com
DC For All Out Efforts For Success Of Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Muhammad Noman Siddique has urged the health officials, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role for success of the anti-polio drive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Muhammad Noman Siddique has urged the health officials, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role for success of the anti-polio drive.

The drive will start from September 21 and will continue till 26th in which polio drops would be administered to children under five in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio eradication committee here Friday, the DC urged to make all out efforts for eradication of polio from the District.

He stressed health department officials to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote and Katcha areas ensuring that no child of the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti polio drops.

The DC assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and required assistance during the campaign.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He said anti-polio drive was a national cause and urged for cooperation by the society in this regard.

Strict action will be taken against any negligence in this regard, he added.

He stressed for the awareness of the people through print & electronic media.

He further said that the District Administration and Health Department Larkana are working as a team to achieve desirable results The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He appreciated the efforts of District Health Officer Larkana for taking concrete steps in this regard.

The DC appealed the people to realize their responsibility for success of the Anti Polio Campaign in larger interest of the nation.

He also directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the National Polio Campaign to Control Rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and DHO office.

District Health Officer disclosed that 306850 children under age 5 will be administered polio drops during teh campaign.

He informed that the district has been divided into four zones where 812 teams along with 82 fixed immunization centers will administer drops across the district.

He further said that around fifty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting DO Health pointed out the requirement and the problems during the anti polio campaign.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts will be made to success the Anti Polio Campaign in the District.

The meeting was also attended by the ADC-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.

