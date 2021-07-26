UrduPoint.com
DC For Arrangements To Cope Flood Situation

Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

DC for arrangements to cope flood situation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday directed the all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope any flood like situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday directed the all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope any flood like situation.

He said that protection of people was top priority during monsoon rains.

He ordered for extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the expected flooding threat.

