DC For Arrangements To Observe Pakistan Day In Befitting Manner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has announced to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner to highlight the importance of the day.

Presiding a meeting at his office, the other day, DC directed all officers to complete preparations to observe Pakistan Day and all government and semi government buildings should be illuminated and decorated with national flags.

Syed Murtaza Ali Shah also directed officers concerned, representatives of NGOs and officials of the education department to organize special programs in connection with Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23 (Tuesday).

The Assistant Commissioners of three talukas and Town officers were directed to ensure cleanliness arrangements in respective areas during Pakistan Day celebrations.

Our armed forces along with whole nation have defeated terrorism in the country and after long time this day has to be celebrated in befitting manner, DC said and directed to organize special programs in schools and educational institutions to highlight importance of the day.

Speeches, national songs and quiz competitions would be arranged in different public and private schools to pay homage to our national heroes, he said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmed Bughio, ADC Farooq Ahmed Leghari, Assistant Director IB Atta Muhammad Chang, DHO Dr. Yar Muhammad Khoso, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other officers were also present in the meeting.

