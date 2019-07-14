DC for arrangements to tackle flood situation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry directed the departments concerned to ensure arrangements to handle expected flood and monsoon rains in the district.

He asked the departments to remain alert to respond to any emergency-like situation and to keep the machinery in operational condition.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over the District Disaster Management Committee meeting on Sunday.

He directed the municipal corporation officials to keep drainage, disposal works and sanitation system in the best working condition.

ADCR Arif Zia, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar, DEO Rescue-1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum and others attended the meeting.