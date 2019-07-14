UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Arrangements To Tackle Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

DC for arrangements to tackle flood situation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry directed the departments concerned to ensure arrangements to handle expected flood and monsoon rains in the district.

He asked the departments to remain alert to respond to any emergency-like situation and to keep the machinery in operational condition.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over the District Disaster Management Committee meeting on Sunday.

He directed the municipal corporation officials to keep drainage, disposal works and sanitation system in the best working condition.

ADCR Arif Zia, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar, DEO Rescue-1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Sunday Best Rains

Recent Stories

65% of Fujairah beach project completed

15 minutes ago

Dubai Police foil two drug smuggling attempts

30 minutes ago

Sharjah records AED14.7 billion worth of real esta ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber memberships growth up 14 percent i ..

1 hour ago

Dubai developing transport system to serve 25 mill ..

1 hour ago

Dubai set to emerge as world’s friendliest place ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.