DC for arrest of village officers

:Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak on Thursday in a move to improve tax recovery ordered arrest of village officers upon their failure to submit land revenue taxes in tehsils Shujababad and Jalalpur Peerwala.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak on Thursday in a move to improve tax recovery ordered arrest of village officers upon their failure to submit land revenue taxes in tehsils Shujababad and Jalalpur Peerwala.

Following this, a meeting was presided over by AC Shujabad Abida Fareed to review tax collection matters here.

Speaking on the occasion, she stressed that land and water tax collection must be monitored thoroughly to rule out any possibility of accounts manipulation.

The meeting reviewed other tasks including cleanliness drive, drainage system,water provision and also ordered strict monitoring of anti-encroachment operation.

She directed municipal officers to resolve the matters concerning crops/cultivation registration process in the aforementioned tehsils.