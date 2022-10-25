UrduPoint.com

DC For Assigning Medical Specialist, Cardiologist For Timergara Jail Inmates

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi here on Tuesday presided over an oversight committee meeting at District Jail Timergarah and inquired about routine medical examination of the prisoners.

The meeting was held at district Jail Timergara where Superintendent of Jail, Amin Shoaib briefed the DC regarding different services for the inmates.

The DC directed deployment of a medical specialist, dental surgeon, cardiologist and a psychologist for providing healthcare services to the inmates.

He also directed to hire the services of a religious scholar and a motivational speaker to teach morality to the prisoners.

On the occasion, the DC listened to the problems being faced by the inmates and released thirteen prisoners involved in crimes of minor nature.

The meeting besides others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights, Tariq Ali Khan, District education Officers, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara, Dr Asghar Ali and the representatives of district health officer.

More Stories From Pakistan

