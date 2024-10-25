DC For Awareness Against Dengue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram on Friday directed all the assistant commissioners to launch awareness campaigns in their respective areas about prevention of dengue fever
Presiding over an important meeting regarding the control of dengue fever in the provincial capital he issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments that banners should be displayed in mosques and union council offices regarding prevention of dengue besides making announcements in mosques to keep and water tanks covered.
He said that the school administration should also educate the students in morning assembly about eradication of dengue mosquitoes.
Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab and other administrative officers and officials of health and other line departments participated in the meeting. On the occasion a detailed briefing about dengue virus eradication and preventive measures was given to the participants.
