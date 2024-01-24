DC For Beautification Of Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean.
In this regard, the officers of the relevant departments should take proper measures.
He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Municipal Officer Muhammad Waqar, Inspector Traffic Shazia Ramzan and SDO Highways Muhammad Javed were present in the meeting.
He said that evergreen plants should be planted and special attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants.
He said that the encroachments in the inner city, railway station, and other places should be removed. In this regard, the staff of the municipal corporation and the traffic police should work effectively.
It was informed in the meeting that beautiful monuments will be installed at prominent places in the city.
Recent Stories
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general6 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC11 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices11 minutes ago
-
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities11 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident11 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections11 minutes ago
-
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality11 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC18 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS42 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers nabbed, Hashish recovered6 minutes ago
-
Solangi pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for his services to curb Thalassemia6 minutes ago