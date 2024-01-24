Open Menu

DC For Beautification Of Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM

DC for beautification of Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean.

In this regard, the officers of the relevant departments should take proper measures.

He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Municipal Officer Muhammad Waqar, Inspector Traffic Shazia Ramzan and SDO Highways Muhammad Javed were present in the meeting.

He said that evergreen plants should be planted and special attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants.

He said that the encroachments in the inner city, railway station, and other places should be removed. In this regard, the staff of the municipal corporation and the traffic police should work effectively.

It was informed in the meeting that beautiful monuments will be installed at prominent places in the city.

Related Topics

Police Company Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufac ..

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory

6 minutes ago
 China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: ..

China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul gener ..

Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general

6 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journal ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC

11 minutes ago
 Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

6 minutes ago
 Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practice ..

Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices

11 minutes ago
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission q ..

Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..

11 minutes ago
 Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road ac ..

Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident

11 minutes ago
 Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security me ..

Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections

11 minutes ago
 RPO directs police to perform election duties with ..

RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality

11 minutes ago
 Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks hu ..

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments

32 minutes ago
 Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan