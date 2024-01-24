DC for beautification of Bahawalpur

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed to make Bahawalpur green, and clean.

In this regard, the officers of the relevant departments should take proper measures.

He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Municipal Officer Muhammad Waqar, Inspector Traffic Shazia Ramzan and SDO Highways Muhammad Javed were present in the meeting.

He said that evergreen plants should be planted and special attention should be paid to the maintenance of plants.

He said that the encroachments in the inner city, railway station, and other places should be removed. In this regard, the staff of the municipal corporation and the traffic police should work effectively.

It was informed in the meeting that beautiful monuments will be installed at prominent places in the city.