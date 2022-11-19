UrduPoint.com

DC For Beautification Of City

November 19, 2022

DC for beautification of city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has directed Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to take effective measures for the beautification of the city.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that a pleasant look should be seen at roadsides and crossings in the city.

The commissioner said that he would visit the city to review beautification and directed for initiating new planning in this regard.

Earlier, DG briefed the meeting about the details of the projects completed during the year.

He said that repair, maintenance and renovation work in 60 public parks had been completedwhile work on 6 new parks was ongoing. He also informed about the revenue position of the authority.

