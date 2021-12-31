DC for best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Friday directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition in order to provide recreational activity to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Friday directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition in order to provide recreational activity to citizens.

Presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements for the exhibition here, the deputy commissioner said that special places would be made near Qasim fort and Shah Shams park for the exhibition. He said that provision of best recreational activity to masses was top priority and added that coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) would be implemented during the exhibition.

He said the practical steps were being made for upgradation of parks and green belts of the city under beautification plan. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make city clean and green.

The meeting was also attended by PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza and other officers concerned.