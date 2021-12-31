UrduPoint.com

DC For Best Arrangements For Jashan-e-Baharan Flower Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 04:34 PM

DC for best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Friday directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition in order to provide recreational activity to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Friday directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) administration to ensure best arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan flower exhibition in order to provide recreational activity to citizens.

Presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements for the exhibition here, the deputy commissioner said that special places would be made near Qasim fort and Shah Shams park for the exhibition. He said that provision of best recreational activity to masses was top priority and added that coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) would be implemented during the exhibition.

He said the practical steps were being made for upgradation of parks and green belts of the city under beautification plan. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make city clean and green.

The meeting was also attended by PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza and other officers concerned.

Related Topics

All Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

What is the best part of Kareena Kapoor’s year?

What is the best part of Kareena Kapoor’s year?

9 minutes ago
 France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu ..

France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu outbreak

22 seconds ago
 Israeli Defense Ministry Signs Deal With US on Pur ..

Israeli Defense Ministry Signs Deal With US on Purchase of Helicopters, Refuelin ..

24 seconds ago
 Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

28 minutes ago
 OSCE Confirms Receiving Letter From Sanctioned Ukr ..

OSCE Confirms Receiving Letter From Sanctioned Ukrainian Media

4 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukak ..

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.